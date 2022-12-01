Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.86 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $969.99 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00076022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024427 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

