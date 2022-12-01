HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.12

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $42.97 million and approximately $97.75 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00505461 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.95 or 0.30744556 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

