HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.17. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.40. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $165.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.