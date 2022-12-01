Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,611,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 366.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 106,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

