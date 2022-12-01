Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20-7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after buying an additional 1,205,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

