HI Price Tops $0.0288 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, HI has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $79.85 million and approximately $818,605.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03036447 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $849,661.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

