holoride Price Hits $0.0590 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. holoride has a market cap of $28.27 million and approximately $158,457.30 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.82 or 0.07535771 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00034133 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00061337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000295 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06061699 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $195,896.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

