Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

FIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Homology Medicines Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of FIXX opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

