Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 442,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.47. 118,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

