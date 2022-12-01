Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $101.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $744,453,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $129,622,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

