Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $101.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 27.3 %
Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.