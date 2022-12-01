HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,513 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HP were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.