HSBC Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.
Equinor ASA Price Performance
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
