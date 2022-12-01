HSBC Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

