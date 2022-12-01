Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.02. Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE HUM opened at $549.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.00.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Humana by 23.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.