Humanscape (HUM) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

