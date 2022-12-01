Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

HUN opened at $27.78 on Thursday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

