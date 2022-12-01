Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.
HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.
Huntsman Trading Up 0.8 %
HUN opened at $27.78 on Thursday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.