Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $6.93 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $21.23 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00040413 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.
Huobi Token Token Profile
Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Huobi Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars.
