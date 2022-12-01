i-80 Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAUGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$918.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$4.03.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU)

