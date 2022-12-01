IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $240.66

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $240.66 and last traded at $240.42, with a volume of 12668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

IDEX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.06.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in IDEX by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after buying an additional 192,917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IDEX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after buying an additional 152,391 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

