Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Down 4.2%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $207.51 and last traded at $207.84. 25,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,125,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.91.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
