IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Update

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.0 days.

IMI Stock Performance

IMI stock remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. IMI has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

