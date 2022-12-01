Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 69,640 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $123,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 7,500 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $17,475.00.
Bakkt Price Performance
Shares of BKKT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $18.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BKKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.