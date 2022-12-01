Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 69,640 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $123,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 7,500 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $17,475.00.

Shares of BKKT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. Equities analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BKKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

