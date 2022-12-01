Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.23 and last traded at $119.26. Approximately 20,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 496,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,857.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,746 shares of company stock valued at $58,192,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

