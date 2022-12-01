INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($26.80) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($22.68) target price on shares of INDUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

INDUS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ETR INH opened at €22.60 ($23.30) on Thursday. INDUS has a 1 year low of €17.22 ($17.75) and a 1 year high of €34.80 ($35.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.36. The firm has a market cap of $607.84 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

