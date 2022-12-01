Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of IDCBY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 75,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

