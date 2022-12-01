Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires £455,000 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($544,323.48).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde purchased 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($536,735.81).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde purchased 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($30,625.67).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,660 ($19,930.61).

On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,721.11 ($11,629.51).

On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde purchased 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,198.32 ($25,359.88).

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,428.16).

CentralNic Group Stock Up 2.4 %

LON:CNIC opened at GBX 129 ($1.54) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.25. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £372.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,425.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.99) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.