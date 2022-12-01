Insider Buying: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CFO Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,969.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,890. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.