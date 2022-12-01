Insider Buying: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CFO Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,969.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hillman Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,890. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.80 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hillman Solutions Company Profile
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
See Also
