Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Purchases $326,400.00 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,750,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,182,856. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $3,930,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 505,285 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,233.25.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 10,638 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,190.56.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

