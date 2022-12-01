Insider Buying: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Director Buys $10,217.33 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) Director Spyros Papapetropoulos acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,217.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,217.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Lipocine Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
