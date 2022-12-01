Insider Buying: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Director Buys $10,217.33 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) Director Spyros Papapetropoulos acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,217.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,217.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Lipocine Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

