Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires 4,400 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
