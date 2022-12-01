Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires 4,400 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.