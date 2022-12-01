Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Acquires 1,560,205 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,560,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.