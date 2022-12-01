Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Acquires 1,560,205 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,560,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

