Insider Buying: Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) Insider Acquires 831 Shares of Stock

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) insider John Ferris Watkins purchased 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £124.65 ($149.12).

Trakm8 Stock Performance

LON TRAK opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.18) on Thursday. Trakm8 Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Get Trakm8 alerts:

Trakm8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.