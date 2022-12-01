Insider Buying: Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) Insider Acquires 831 Shares of Stock

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) insider John Ferris Watkins purchased 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £124.65 ($149.12).
Trakm8 Stock Performance
LON TRAK opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.18) on Thursday. Trakm8 Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.
Trakm8 Company Profile
