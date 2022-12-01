Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,895,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00.

VOXX International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Articles

