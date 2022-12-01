Insider Buying: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Director Purchases 20,539 Shares of Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) Director John A. Fry bought 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $17,047.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 17,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

