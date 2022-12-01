Insider Buying: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Director Purchases 20,539 Shares of Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) Director John A. Fry bought 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $17,047.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 17,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on VTVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
