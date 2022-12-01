Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 19,447 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56.

On Thursday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.14. 8,372,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 29.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

