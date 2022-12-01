Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 379,088 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,642,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,357. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $99.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

