Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 379,088 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95.
AppLovin Price Performance
APP stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,642,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,357. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $99.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Stories
