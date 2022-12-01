Insider Selling: Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.98. 6,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
