Insider Selling: Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Major Shareholder Sells 127,000 Shares of Stock

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 127,000 shares of Energem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,295,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENCP opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Energem Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Get Energem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Energem during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energem during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Energem by 45.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.