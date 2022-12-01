Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $197,046.39 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gartner Stock Up 3.0 %

IT stock opened at $350.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $350.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.40 and a 200-day moving average of $282.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gartner

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

