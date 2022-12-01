Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Sells 4,386 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $181.48. 979,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
