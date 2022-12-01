Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Sells 210 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 210 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $17,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,130,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 3 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $254.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 27 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $2,334.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,083. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. City State Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.