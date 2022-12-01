Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NXST stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

