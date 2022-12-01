Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.37. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$477.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.44.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

