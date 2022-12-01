Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwin Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $285,600.00.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

OFG stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

