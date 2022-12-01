Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,154,679.20 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,154,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,668,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Price Performance
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.