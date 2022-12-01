Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,154,679.20 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,154,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,668,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 50.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 582,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after purchasing an additional 138,419 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

