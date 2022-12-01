Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Sells $555,649.60 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $555,649.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $89.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

