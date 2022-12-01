Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$83,400.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$411,996.

Michael George Skurski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 24th, Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.14, for a total value of C$85,700.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

TSE:SEA opened at C$16.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.83 and a 12-month high of C$28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Seabridge Gold

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

