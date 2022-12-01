Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $10,105,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

United Therapeutics stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.61. 267,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,483. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

