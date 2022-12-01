Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 22,524 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unity Software Trading Up 9.7 %

U traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 19,743,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

