Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $216,188.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $144.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

