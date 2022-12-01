Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD) Increases Dividend to $1.43 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.24.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
