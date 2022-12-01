Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD) Increases Dividend to $1.43 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.24.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

